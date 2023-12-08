For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

‘Bodies flying’: Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade

Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (CNN) – Police said multiple pedestrians were injured after a pickup truck hit a crowd of people Thursday evening in Bakersfield, California.

People were struck while they were waiting for the city’s annual Christmas parade to begin.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured.

According to Bakersfield police, the pedestrians were transported to a local hospital.

Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)

The city’s vice mayor posted on social media that the driver of the truck backed into a crowd of people.

Police said the driver is in custody.

The crash is under investigation.

The parade was delayed and had to be rerouted.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler man killed, 4 injured after truck strikes oncoming vehicle on Highway 31
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
Traffic was blocked off on Loop 49.
Tyler woman killed in Toll 49 crash
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
LaToya Alex, 28 and Mya Sebron, 11 years old.
An East Texas family opens up about the loss of their daughter and granddaughter

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
City of Hudson to hold 3rd annual ‘Santa’s Wonderland’ Friday
City of Hudson to hold 3rd annual ‘Santa’s Wonderland’ Friday
Three people were reportedly seriously injured. (KBAK)
Truck hits parade crowd: 'Bodies flying'
Three people were reportedly seriously injured.
Truck hits crowd waiting for Christmas parade