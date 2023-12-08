Arp ISD will dismiss early due to city water outage

ARP, Texas (KLTV) - A citywide water outage has forced Arp ISD to release students early today.

Students will be dismissed at 11:15 a.m. today (Friday), Arp ISD officials announced.

“Our school buses will run their normal afternoon routes beginning at 11:15 a.m,” said Arp ISD Communications Coordinator Mike Almazora. “We have instructed all student families to please make immediate arrangements to pick up their child at that time if they are a car rider. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our community, and very much appreciate their understanding of this unforeseen situation.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.