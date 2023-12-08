For Your Service
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office shuts down illegal gambling operation

Police Lights(WABI)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has shut down a location accused of operating illegal gambling.

According to information from Sheriff Tom Selman, a search warrant was executed on Thursday at Pete’s Place on State Highway 69 between Lufkin and Huntington. Selman accused the operators of using electronic gaming machines and paying winnings from the machines in cash. Selman said some of his plainclothes deputies played the machines “over a period of time” in order to determine if the gaming was being conducted in accordance with state law. Selman also said he believes, based on information received, that an unreported armed robbery may have occurred at this location as well.

Cash and the electronic gaming machines were seized as evidence. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities are working to determine who owned and operated the facility.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

