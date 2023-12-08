16-year-old murder suspect extradited back to Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The teen who was charged with murder in Laredo’s sixth homicide is taken to the Webb County Juvenile Youth Village.

Overnight, with the help of the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, the 16-year-old juvenile was transported to the custody of the Laredo Police Department.

The teen was charged with the murder of Roberto Chavez, age 19, and now awaits the court process while at the Webb County Youth Village.

19-year-old Roberto Chavez (KGNS)

While authorities say the search for the suspect is over, authorities remind the public that certain cases take time.

“At this point for the year, my understanding is that we’re at 100 percent clearance rate for arrests on homicides. So sometimes when there isn’t an immediate arrest, sometimes people are like, ‘well there’s something wrong on the case, or they’re just sitting around doing nothing’, which could be further than the truth,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “These cases sometimes have different things that come across and so it makes the time of an arrest a little longer.”

The police department said they are working with the Webb County District Attorney’s Office as they continue their investigation.

