Year-round Tyler food pantry in overdrive ahead of the holidays

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The St. Vincent de Paul food and clothing pantry serves around 200 families per week between their service hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon. They provide about two weeks worth of fresh groceries including, meat, dairy and fresh produce.

Depending on supply, they also offer kitchen staples like flour and cooking oil as well as diapers for babies and adults.

“I think what makes it so special is just really the care that our volunteers have for the people that we serve,” said Executive Director Grace Vierling.

Long-time volunteer Ana Maria Bertamini says giving her time is one of the highlights of her week.

“I came to Tyler about 10 years ago, and I started volunteering nine years ago, so I love it. I come every session and sometimes when we don’t have sessions,” she said. “I think when we have been blessed, we do have a responsibility to give back to our community.”

After signing in and being registered into the system approved by the East Texas Food Bank, the clients then work with a volunteer to pick out what they want and/or need from the pantry.

Volunteers then fill bags and shopping carts with the items from each order form and load the respective clients’ cars.

“It’s great, especially when you don’t get food stamps or nothing like that, and you don’t got no food, so they told me about it, St. Vincent, so I came to check it out for myself,” said Tre-Asia Anderson who was a first-time client Tuesday morning. “I’m grateful.”

Vierling said they are always in need of more volunteers, and the sign up is online. While they are closed the week of Christmas, they will be operating the week before for people to collect enough groceries to last through the holiday.

“You see so many different people from so many different situations, but to know that they can come here and know that they’ll get fed, I think it’s a beautiful thing to see,” said Vierling.

