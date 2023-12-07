For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Tyler residents turn to nonprofit in hopes of finding kidney for granddaughter

WebXtra: Tyler residents turn to nonprofit in hopes of finding kidney for granddaughter
By Avery Niles
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A couple living in Tyler is looking for a kidney doner for their 7-year-old granddaughter Miracle.

Gayla and Anthony Springer have teamed up with a non profit out of Michigan called Kidneys for Kids to find Miracle a kidney. The grandparents tell KLTV 7′s Avery Niles more about her journey and her need for a kidney transplant. They are looking for a person who is interested in donating a kidney with Type B or O blood type to be tested to see if they are a match to Miracle.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler man killed, 4 injured after truck strikes oncoming vehicle on Highway 31
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
Traffic was blocked off on Loop 49.
Tyler woman killed in Toll 49 crash
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
LaToya Alex, 28 and Mya Sebron, 11 years old.
An East Texas family opens up about the loss of their daughter and granddaughter

Latest News

Hopkins County Jail found non-compliant with state standards
Chay Runnels
WebXtra: Daughter discusses origin of Nacogdoches Christmas light contest named after her father
Chay Runnels
WebXtra: Daughter discusses origin of Nacogdoches Christmas light contest named after her father
WebXtra: Tyler residents turn to nonprofit in hopes of finding kidney for granddaughter
WebXtra: Tyler residents turn to nonprofit in hopes of finding kidney for granddaughter