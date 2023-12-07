WebXtra: Tyler residents turn to nonprofit in hopes of finding kidney for granddaughter
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A couple living in Tyler is looking for a kidney doner for their 7-year-old granddaughter Miracle.
Gayla and Anthony Springer have teamed up with a non profit out of Michigan called Kidneys for Kids to find Miracle a kidney. The grandparents tell KLTV 7′s Avery Niles more about her journey and her need for a kidney transplant. They are looking for a person who is interested in donating a kidney with Type B or O blood type to be tested to see if they are a match to Miracle.
