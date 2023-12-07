WebXtra: Few East Texas veterans remain to tell eyewitness Pearl Harbor accounts

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - December 7 1941 - the day Japan launched a sneak attack on the U.S. fleet at anchor in Pearl Harbor, drawing the United States into World War II.

82 years later, there are very few people still alive that were there that day, and in Gregg County the men who lived through it are gone now.

Talking to people in Longview, most have never talked to or met a Pearl Harbor veteran. Over the years, KLTV has talked to many of them about their experiences on that Sunday morning.

We now rely on what they left behind in their interviews to describe what happened on the tragic day that claimed over 2,400 American lives.

Cassandra Grissom and her husband Shawn talk about why it’s important to review and learn from what Pearl Harbor veterans have left behind.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.