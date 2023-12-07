WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo keeper says ‘independent’ 6-month-old cheetahs are already training

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Jalen. Patrick. Tua. If you’re an NFL fan, this lineup might sound familiar to you, but it’s also the names of the cheetah cubs born at the Caldwell Zoo this past May.

According to zookeeper Ricki Roemer, the young cheetahs are thriving. Roemer says they are all very independent and sociable, which they learned from their mother Orchid.

The latest update on the not-so-little babies is that they are going through training for key behaviors. KLTV7’s Lauren Tear spoke with Roemer about how the boys are growing and learning.

