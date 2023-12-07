For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Upshur County man headed to prison after DWI crash that injured couple, baby

Rodney Dean Seahorn was sentenced to 8 years in prison.
Rodney Dean Seahorn was sentenced to 8 years in prison.(Upshur County District Attorney's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An Uphsur County man is headed to prison after being convicted of intoxication assault with a vehicle.

Rodney Dean Seahorn, 48, was sentenced to two eight-year prison terms to be served consecutively for his role in a wreck that happened on April 5, 2023.

According to Upshur County DA Billy Byrd, on April 5, Seahorn left a home in White Oak and headed north, toward Gilmer. When he arrived at the intersection of FM 1844 and Hwy 300, Byrd said that Seahorn entered the intersection illegally and in the wrong lane. He crashed into the vehicle of a man and his pregnant wife who were heading to Longview to celebrate her birthday.

Byrd said that the wreck was so severe that the couple had to be cut from the vehicle. They were both crushed, he said, but survived. The baby was surgically removed and place in NICU for a long period of time, he added. He said all three are still healing, eight months later.

Rodney Dean Seahorn has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Rodney Dean Seahorn has been sentenced to eight years in prison.(Upshur County District Attorney's Office)

Seahorn entered into a plea bargain agreement with the State of Texas on Dec. 7. He was sentenced to eight years with a deadly weapon finding for the mother and baby, and another eight years for the father. The charges were intoxication assault, which carries a maximum sentence of ten years.

Byrd said this story is a reminder that, especially with upcoming holiday gatherings and parties, driving intoxicated is a completely preventable crime.

Rodney Dean Seahorn has been sentenced to eight years in prison.
Rodney Dean Seahorn has been sentenced to eight years in prison.(Upshur County District Attorney's Office)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler man killed, 4 injured after truck strikes oncoming vehicle on Highway 31
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
Traffic was blocked off on Loop 49.
Tyler woman killed in Toll 49 crash
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
LaToya Alex, 28 and Mya Sebron, 11 years old.
An East Texas family opens up about the loss of their daughter and granddaughter

Latest News

WATCH: Suspect trades fire with Tarrant County sheriff's deputy at Fort Worth credit union
WATCH: Suspect trades fire with Tarrant County sheriff's deputy at Fort Worth credit union
UT Health East Texas in Tyler, Texas
Electronic records access restored to UT Health parent company in wake of cyber attack
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo keeper says ‘independent’ 6-month-old cheetahs are already training
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo keeper says ‘independent’ 6-month-old cheetahs are already training
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo keeper says ‘independent’ 6-month-old cheetahs are already training
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo keeper says ‘independent’ 6-month-old cheetahs are already training