Tyler County Jail taken off state non-compliance list

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has removed the Tyler County Jail from a list of non-compliance.

The jail was placed on the list in October after a investigation found the jail exceeded maximum capacity per housing unit as well as overall daily capacity. As of Dec. 7, the jail has been removed from the list.

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford cited overflow from other county jails as a contributing factor to the jail being found as non-compliant.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will list jail deemed non-compliant on its website. Once a jail passes a follow-up inspection, that jail is removed from that list.

