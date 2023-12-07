For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Thursday's Weather: Fair mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures this afternoon

Breezy and warmer today and tomorrow. Showers and strong thunderstorms still possible on Saturday.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Thursday we are waking up to chilly temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 40s across the area. South winds will be on the breezy side today which will help our temperatures climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon. If you have any outdoor inflatables/light-weight decorations set up, you’ll want to make sure all is secured and deflated if possible! Winds get even breezier tomorrow which means many locations will reach into the lower 70s for highs, but that will also mean the humidity will be on the rise, leading to some potential stormy issues on Saturday. Our next potent cold front will begin to move into East Texas sometime Saturday morning, leading to decent coverage of showers and some thunderstorms from the late morning into the afternoon. Depending on the speed of this cold front, some storms could trend on the strong to severe side if they are not out of Texas by the mid-late afternoon hours. It is important that if you have any plans set for Saturday that you expect the potential of heavy rains at the very least. Conditions dry out quickly behind the cold front, leading to a dry but much cooler second half of the weekend. Temperatures will sit near 60 degrees for highs during the first half of next week with plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler man killed, 4 injured after truck strikes oncoming vehicle on Highway 31
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
Traffic was blocked off on Loop 49.
Tyler woman killed in Toll 49 crash
LaToya Alex, 28 and Mya Sebron, 11 years old.
An East Texas family opens up about the loss of their daughter and granddaughter

Latest News

Daniel Nyabuto
Trial begins for Grand Prairie man accused in traffic death of Smith County deputy
Longview Salvation Army Captain Tamara Robb
Angel Tree program across East Texas need your help
Gregg County DA's office honors victims of violent crimes at Tree of Angels event
Gregg County DA’s office honors victims of violent crimes at Tree of Angels event
Year-round Tyler food pantry in overdrive ahead of the holidays
Year-round Tyler food pantry in overdrive ahead of the holidays