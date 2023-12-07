For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Investigators arrest several suspects in string of robberies in Wood County

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of thefts in the Hawkins/Pine Mills area of Wood County in November.

According to a press release, investigators from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office began gathering information involving a string of trailer and equipment thefts in late November. Several suspects involved in the thefts were identifies by authorities on December 5th.

Investigators recovered three stolen vehicles, two stolen trailers, a stolen UTV, firearms, power tools, and antiques. In total, the property recovered is estimated to be around $100,00 in value.

This is still an on-going investigation and the suspects names have not been released at this time. Pending charges include theft, burglary, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler man killed, 4 injured after truck strikes oncoming vehicle on Highway 31
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
Traffic was blocked off on Loop 49.
Tyler woman killed in Toll 49 crash
LaToya Alex, 28 and Mya Sebron, 11 years old.
An East Texas family opens up about the loss of their daughter and granddaughter

Latest News

Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Thursday's Weather: Fair mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures this afternoon
Daniel Nyabuto
Trial begins for Grand Prairie man accused in traffic death of Smith County deputy
Longview Salvation Army Captain Tamara Robb
Angel Tree program across East Texas need your help
Gregg County DA's office honors victims of violent crimes at Tree of Angels event
Gregg County DA’s office honors victims of violent crimes at Tree of Angels event