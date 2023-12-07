Investigators arrest several suspects in string of robberies in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Several suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of thefts in the Hawkins/Pine Mills area of Wood County in November.

According to a press release, investigators from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office began gathering information involving a string of trailer and equipment thefts in late November. Several suspects involved in the thefts were identifies by authorities on December 5th.

Investigators recovered three stolen vehicles, two stolen trailers, a stolen UTV, firearms, power tools, and antiques. In total, the property recovered is estimated to be around $100,00 in value.

This is still an on-going investigation and the suspects names have not been released at this time. Pending charges include theft, burglary, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

