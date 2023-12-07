India the tiger dies at East Texas ranch

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - The tiger known as India who was taken in off the streets of Houston has died at his East Texas home.

According to a press release from the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, the 3-year-old tiger died after “not acting like himself” earlier in the week. The ranch said they had monitored India closely after he was seen to be less active, and ultimately decided to sedate him for examination. Unfortunately, the release said, India died naturally before the procedure began.

The release said the initial findings for cause of death appear to be a sort of intestinal cancer which caused the tiger to go septic. They said they will not know for certain whether cancer was the ultimate cause until lab results return in a few weeks.

India was described by the ranch as beautiful, energetic, playful and curious. They said they are heartbroken by the loss, and that all who knew the tiger are deeply saddened.

India originally made national headlines after being rehomed at Cleveland Amory from the streets of Houston. The tiger had been seen roaming the neighborhood where he had been kept as a pet before his safe capture, and he adjusted to the Murchison habitat very well.

