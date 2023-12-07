Hopkins County Jail found non-compliant with state standards

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has given the Hopkins County Jail a notice of non-compliance due to an infraction noted in a recent report.

On Nov. 27, the Texas Commission on Jail Standards issued a report finding Hopkins County Jail had exceeded the amount of inmates in a cell, leaving one housed on the floor. During the time of Aug. 28 and Sep. 15, the report states, the total population in the jail was as high as 197 and as low as 193.

In response to the report, Hopkins County Jail Administrator Kenneth Dean told KLTV said the jail had influx of arrests, and were at full capacity when the incident took place. Dean said once staff notice the inmate was sleeping on the floor, they were offered alternative housing. The inmate allegedly declined, and filed a complaint. Dean said the jail had been working to expand over the past year, and opened a new facility in November. Dean is confident the jail is back in compliance with state standards, and said 26 beds were available on Dec. 7.

The Texas Commission on Jail Standards will list jails deemed non-compliant on its website.

