For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Gladewater receives $2.8M from state board for water system improvements

City of Gladewater
City of Gladewater(Gladewater Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Press Release

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) today approved by resolution financial assistance in the amount $2,791,380 to the City of Gladewater (Gregg and Upshur counties), consisting of $850,000 in financing and $1,941,380 in principal forgiveness, from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). The City will use the assistance for the planning, design, and construction of a water system improvement project.

In addition to the loan forgiveness, the City could save approximately $274,000 over the life of the loan by using the DWSRF.

With the assistance approved today, the City will replace deteriorating water mains, add looping throughout the distribution system, and construct treatment and electrical upgrades at the water treatment plant.

The TWDB is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler man killed, 4 injured after truck strikes oncoming vehicle on Highway 31
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
Traffic was blocked off on Loop 49.
Tyler woman killed in Toll 49 crash
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
LaToya Alex, 28 and Mya Sebron, 11 years old.
An East Texas family opens up about the loss of their daughter and granddaughter

Latest News

Derek Robert Hamm
Tyler man gets 11-year prison sentence for posing as decorated veteran to defraud investors
A Tyler man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for posing as a...
Tyler man gets 135 months for using stolen valor to defraud investors
WebXtra: City of Hudson to hold 3rd annual ‘Santa’s Wonderland’ Friday
WebXtra: City of Hudson to hold 3rd annual ‘Santa’s Wonderland’ Friday
WebXtra: City of Hudson to hold 3rd annual ‘Santa’s Wonderland’ Friday
WebXtra: City of Hudson to hold 3rd annual ‘Santa’s Wonderland’ Friday
India The Tiger
India the tiger dies at East Texas ranch