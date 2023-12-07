East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas! Fair skies will continue this evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s. Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by morning. A few more clouds and a bit more of a breeze are expected on Thursday. Expect temperatures to reach the upper 60s and south winds will gust up to 15 and 20 mph. Mostly cloudy on Friday with south winds that will gust up to 20 and 25 mph and this will cause temperatures to rise into the lower 70s. Saturday, a cold front will move through East Texas. Showers and thunderstorms look likely just ahead of the cold front. There is a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms, but it does not look like all of East Texas will see strong storms. The rain will move out Saturday night with blustery northwest winds behind the cold front. Sunshine and lighter winds return on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.