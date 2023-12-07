For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  Fair skies will continue this evening with temperatures dropping into the 50s.  Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and temperatures will drop into the lower 40s by morning.  A few more clouds and a bit more of a breeze are expected on Thursday.  Expect temperatures to reach the upper 60s and south winds will gust up to 15 and 20 mph.  Mostly cloudy on Friday with south winds that will gust up to 20 and 25 mph and this will cause temperatures to rise into the lower 70s.  Saturday, a cold front will move through East Texas.  Showers and thunderstorms look likely just ahead of the cold front.  There is a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms, but it does not look like all of East Texas will see strong storms.  The rain will move out Saturday night with blustery northwest winds behind the cold front.  Sunshine and lighter winds return on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. has been extradited back to Upshur County.
Gilmer man extradited from California to face double murder charge
Longview Lobos Logo
Longtime Lobo football radio announcer dies
Justin Ray Jones
Cherokee County man arrested after foot chase with TDCJ dogs

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 12-6-23
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Wednesday 12-6-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Few storms possible on Saturday. Very Windy on Friday/Saturday.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Few storms possible on Saturday. Very Windy on Friday/Saturday.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips