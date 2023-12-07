Electronic records access restored to UT Health parent company in wake of cyber attack

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT Health East Texas’ part co-owner announced Thursday that access has been restored to electronic medical records.

Ardent, which operates 30 hospitals nationwide, said that access has been successfully restored to Epic, the company’s electronic medical record platform, as well as other core clinical and business systems. Ardent has spent the past few weeks recovering from a Thanksgiving Day ransomware attack.

“We continue to care for patients in our hospitals, emergency rooms and clinics. At this time, our emergency rooms are accepting patients by ambulance and our clinics have resumed operations. Some non-emergent procedures remain paused while we work to bring additional systems back online,” the company said in a statement.

