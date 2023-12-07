For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

East Texas woman offers free haircuts to deserving special needs children

A woman in Tyler is offering a free haircut clinic to deserving special needs children in an effort to reach out to her community.
By Makayla Goos
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman in Tyler is offering a free haircut clinic to deserving special needs children in an effort to reach out to her community.

Donna Granberry was moved by her own experience with her special needs child to host a community event for similar children. She’s offering free haircuts to special needs children, and the fun doesn’t stop there. Her Sunday event will feature music, karaoke, refreshments, and gift card giveaways to her salon and a local BBQ joint.

The event will be held at 416 West Locust Street in Tyler from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chandler man killed, 4 injured after truck strikes oncoming vehicle on Highway 31
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
Traffic was blocked off on Loop 49.
Tyler woman killed in Toll 49 crash
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
LaToya Alex, 28 and Mya Sebron, 11 years old.
An East Texas family opens up about the loss of their daughter and granddaughter

Latest News

WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo keeper says ‘independent’ 6-month-old cheetahs are already training
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo keeper says ‘independent’ 6-month-old cheetahs are already training
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo keeper says ‘independent’ 6-month-old cheetahs are already training
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo keeper says ‘independent’ 6-month-old cheetahs are already training
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
This is the second year the Caldwell Zoo is asking people to donate any unwanted string...
WebXtra: Caldwell Zoo repurposes donated Christmas lights for lion charity funds