East Texas woman offers free haircuts to deserving special needs children

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman in Tyler is offering a free haircut clinic to deserving special needs children in an effort to reach out to her community.

Donna Granberry was moved by her own experience with her special needs child to host a community event for similar children. She’s offering free haircuts to special needs children, and the fun doesn’t stop there. Her Sunday event will feature music, karaoke, refreshments, and gift card giveaways to her salon and a local BBQ joint.

The event will be held at 416 West Locust Street in Tyler from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

