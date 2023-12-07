For Your Service
Congregation Beth El to host annual Chanukah Klezmer concert next week

Hanukkah begins tomorrow and an East Texas congregation is celebrating with a concert.
By Avery Niles
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Hanukkah begins tomorrow and an East Texas congregation is celebrating with a concert.

This is the 16th year Congregation Beth El in Tyler will be hosting their Chanukah Klezmer concert.

Rabbi Neal Katz will be performing with eight local musicians at the concert. There will also be one special secret guest.

This event is free to the public to attend but food and drinks are available for purchase throughout the show.

“Hanukkah as one of its core values is publicity. That we are publicizing the miracle of this particular moment all those years ago when we though was going to be the end of the Jewish state, what we thought was going to be the end of Jewish people actually was the opposite. So that success militarily, that success spiritually is something that we celebrate and publicize. And so the concert is just a fun way to help publicize Hanukkah but also to celebrate the holiday season with a deeply Jewish cultural moment,” Katz said.

The Chanukah Klezmer concert will happen Monday at 7 p.m. at True Vine Brewing on Earl Campbell Parkway in Tyler.

Chanukah Klezmer concert.
Chanukah Klezmer concert.(KLTV)

