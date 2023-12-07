Chapel Hill coach hopes team’s extra experience will give them edge in semi-final

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KLTV) - The Chapel Hill Bulldogs prepare to face the Davenport Wolves, and what they both have in common besides meeting up in the semi-final Friday night is that neither team won its district. Both surpassed the champions to get where they are now.

“Davenport is a very good football team. You know, there’s only four teams left. It’s the final four, it’s the elite of the elite. They execute very well on both sides of the ball, their quarterback is an unbelievable football player. He’s got a lot of weapons that he distributes the ball to, and just does it with high efficiency and low mistakes. And defensively they’re just, they run to the football, and sound tacklers,” Chapel Hill coach Jeff Riordan said.

Last Friday’s thrilling 21-19 win against Kilgore saw the Bulldogs’ defense step up. Kilgore held Chapel Hill scoreless in the second half, but the Chapel Hill defense made key stops to help preserve the win.

“Yeah, our defense played like their hair was on fire. They were physical, they were fast, they were making tackles,” Riordan said. “Offensively we got hot, we started off quick, and then we started shooting ourselves in the foot a little bit. Had almost 500 yards rushing and only 21 points.”

Playing in December is the goal, and Chapel Hill has been in the position twice before.

“You know it’s their 45th game in three years, so they’ve got a whole season and a half of experience extra than a lot of people. Like I said, you can’t coach experience, and we’ve seen all the highs and lows of every possible scenario you can see in a game,” Riordan said.

The past two seasons Chapel Hill been in the semifinal, and the past two seasons they’ve fallen short. Maybe, just maybe, the third time will be the charm.

