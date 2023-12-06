For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Lufkin residents deck the halls for CASA of the Pines home tour event

The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pines is hosting their 25th Annual CASA Christmas Home Tour in Lufkin Thursday.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the Pines is hosting their 25th Annual CASA Christmas Home Tour in Lufkin Thursday.

The event is meant to help neglected and abused children for the holidays.

KTRE’s Shaquiena Davis spoke with homeowner, Ty Shafer about his motivation for taking part in this event.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. has been extradited back to Upshur County.
Gilmer man extradited from California to face double murder charge
Longview Lobos Logo
Longtime Lobo football radio announcer dies
Justin Ray Jones
Cherokee County man arrested after foot chase with TDCJ dogs
East Texas community unites in support of 6-year-old Dylan Olsen, who has a rare bone cancer
East Texas community unites in support of 6-year-old with rare bone cancer

Latest News

DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler crash involving semi
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
DPS: Two dead in Tyler semi crash
WebXtra: Lufkin residents deck the halls for CASA of the Pines home tour event
WebXtra: Lufkin residents deck the halls for CASA of the Pines home tour event
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Bond set at $5M for Gilmer man accused in double-murder