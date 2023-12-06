For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Van Zandt commissioners request audit, table back-payments to Ben Wheeler VFD

Representatives of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department appeared at the Wednesday Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting to request back-payments of
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Kristine Guevara
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Representatives of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department appeared at the Wednesday Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting to request back-payments of funds.

The commissioners approved the resuming of monthly payments of $600 to the department on Nov. 22, but the volunteer service is still looking to be compensated for months they were not being supported. At Wednesday’s meeting, they requested the back-payment of $6,605. Van Zandt County Judge Andy Reese said the department has not fulfilled their commitment to provide an audit.

The commissioners agreed that once the department provides an audit by a CPA along with a review of the 2022 books, the court will consider back-payments. Commissioners tabled the item until the requests are fulfilled.

This is an ongoing situation between the VFD and the county dating back to late 2022. In November of last year, the community rallied in support of the department to get funds released from the bank after their accounts were frozen. Less than a month later, 10 firefighters resigned from the department after a contentious decision by the board of directors.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. has been extradited back to Upshur County.
Gilmer man extradited from California to face double murder charge
Longview Lobos Logo
Longtime Lobo football radio announcer dies
Justin Ray Jones
Cherokee County man arrested after foot chase with TDCJ dogs
East Texas community unites in support of 6-year-old Dylan Olsen, who has a rare bone cancer
East Texas community unites in support of 6-year-old with rare bone cancer

Latest News

DPS investigating fatal crash in work zone on US 69
LaToya Alex, 28 and Mya Sebron, 11 years old.
An East Texas family opens up about the loss of their daughter and granddaughter
An East Texas family opens up about the loss of their daughter and granddaughter
An East Texas family opens up about the loss of their daughter and granddaughter
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday's Weather: Mostly sunny but slightly cooler
Bethesda Pediatrics invites community to see facility
Bethesda Pediatrics invites community to tour facility