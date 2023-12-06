Van Zandt commissioners request audit, table back-payments to Ben Wheeler VFD

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Representatives of the Ben Wheeler Volunteer Fire Department appeared at the Wednesday Van Zandt County Commissioners Court meeting to request back-payments of funds.

The commissioners approved the resuming of monthly payments of $600 to the department on Nov. 22, but the volunteer service is still looking to be compensated for months they were not being supported. At Wednesday’s meeting, they requested the back-payment of $6,605. Van Zandt County Judge Andy Reese said the department has not fulfilled their commitment to provide an audit.

The commissioners agreed that once the department provides an audit by a CPA along with a review of the 2022 books, the court will consider back-payments. Commissioners tabled the item until the requests are fulfilled.

This is an ongoing situation between the VFD and the county dating back to late 2022. In November of last year, the community rallied in support of the department to get funds released from the bank after their accounts were frozen. Less than a month later, 10 firefighters resigned from the department after a contentious decision by the board of directors.

