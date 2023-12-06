Tyler woman killed in Toll 49 crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman was killed while driving on Toll 49 on Saturday.

According to a Texas DPS report, Dilissa N. Flores, 32, was driving a Mazda Tribute west on Toll 49 in Tyler west of Old Jacksonville Highway around 11:50 a.m. Saturday. Zarya Borja, 17, of Chandler, entered Toll 49 from the eastbound ramp before making an illegal U-turn, the report said, causing Flores to collide with Borja’s Toyota Rav4.

Flores was pronounced dead at the scene, and Borja was taken to CHRISTUS Mother Frances in Tyler with non-incapacitating injuries, the report said.

