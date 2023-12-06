For Your Service
Numerous departments fight sawmill fire in Corrigan

Corrigan Fire 12/6
Corrigan Fire 12/6(KTRE)
By Justin Oliver
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - The Trinity Fire Department responded to a sawmill fire in Corrigan Wednesday morning.

It happened at Roy O. Martin OSB Plant at 1923 US-287.

According to the Trinity Fire & Rescue page, many other units were called out to the scene including the 356 Fire Department, several Polk County Fire Departments, Walker County Fire Departments, as well as the Angelina County Fire Department. A total of 12 to 15 departments worked the scene, consisting of about 50 firefighters.

According to the Corrigan fire chief, the department received the call around 11:38 p.m. Tuesday. The chief said the fire seemed to have started in the sawmill’s “dry bins.” The fire continually caught due to the abundance of dry material, the chief said, and took until around 3 a.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday to get under control.

Firefighters left around noon Wednesday, though the chief noted there was still a certain amount of smoldering left for Roy O. Martin to tend to.

KTRE has reached out to Roy O. Martin corporate office for comment.

