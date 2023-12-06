For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Sen. Mark Warner kicks off the holidays with Virginia students

By Annie Andersen
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Capitol Hill turned into the North Pole as Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) transformed his Washington office into a winter wonderland with the help of kindergarten students from Bel Air Elementary School in Woodbridge, Virginia.

It’s a tradition Virginia’s Senior Senator has celebrated almost every year since taking office in 2009, bringing in students from around the Commonwealth. As part of the visit, the students have milk and cookies, sing songs, and help Warner trim his holiday tree.

“The Grinch has been at Capitol Hill for most of the year in terms of some of the craziness, you know, to get into the holiday spirit, to get into the Christmas spirit, to see these young kids come in,” Warner said.

Warner gets his trees from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, firmly believing that Virginia has the very best holiday trees. This year, however, Warner things Mt. Rogers outdid itself, boasting “this year may be the biggest and best of any year since I’ve been here.”

Congress still has a lot of work to do before the end of the year, but Warner says it’s important to take time to celebrate the season.

“You always got to stay optimistic in this job. Sometimes the last few days have been particularly tough as we try to figure out how we’re going help Ukraine or not, to see these kids come in to see the kind of joy and wonder they bring.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
1 dead after rear-end crash in work zone on U.S. 69
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. has been extradited back to Upshur County.
Gilmer man extradited from California to face double murder charge
Longview Lobos Logo
Longtime Lobo football radio announcer dies
Justin Ray Jones
Cherokee County man arrested after foot chase with TDCJ dogs

Latest News

The agency is asking for donations for their “Night of Shelter” program to help provide care...
Family Crisis Center of East Texas director says domestic violence increases over holidays
The agency is asking for donations for their “Night of Shelter” program to help provide care...
WebXtra: Family Crisis Center of East Texas director says domestic violence increases over holidays
Daniel Nyabuto
Trial begins for Grand Prairie man accused in traffic death of Smith County deputy
WebXtra: Tatum police chief speaks of fellow officer lost to cancer
East Texas officer who returned to service during battle with cancer dies
WebXtra: Tatum police chief speaks of fellow officer lost to cancer
WebXtra: Tatum police chief speaks on fellow officer lost to cancer