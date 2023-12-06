For Your Service
Report: Cowboys Head Coach McCarthy undergoing surgery for appendicitis

FILE - Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy speaks following an NFL football game against...
FILE - Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy speaks following an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2020.(Ron Jenkins | AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
DALLAS, Texas (KLTV) - Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy will reportedly undergo surgery for appendix removal Wednesday afternoon.

According to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, McCarthy was experiencing adbominal pain Wednesday morning.

He is expected to be released from the hospital later Wednesday and anticipates coaching on Sunday, Rapoport says.

Dallas plays Philadelphia Sunday night. If Dallas wins, they will be in a tie with the Eagles for first place in the NFC East Division.

