Kitchen Pickin’: Something old, something new

The holiday season brings a big slowdown of sales but Jeff still managed to find some goodies to show off.

Houston Astros cups

Houston Astros tumblers (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: This is from a promotional giveaway at an Astros game. Many times during the season, a company like Ozarka will sponsor freebies for the first certain number of fans who get in the doors. These cups appear to come from the early 1990s, when the Astros still played at the Astrodome.

Steph: These are in great condition; I think the right Astros collector will be happy to find these in your shop.

Toy Story 4 Pampered Chef

Pampered Chef Toy Story 4 (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: We got these at a church sale toward the beginning of the year. Pampered Chef and Disney are each popular items and here they’ve collaborated for some pancake molds and spatulas.

Steph: I think these will be fun for Christmas morning breakfast...or any breakfast when kids are home with you! Let them help do the parts that won’t allow them to get hurt. They’ll love the quality time together.

Starbucks tumbler (KLTV/KTRE)

Starbucks tumbler

Jeff: I’ll buy almost all Starbucks branded items if the price is right. This pink tumbler didn’t have a straw so I thought it would lose value but it turns out it’s not made with a straw. This was one of the more unique receptacles I’ve found and it appears to be one you can mix and shake up.

Steph: I love the color and pattern of this one! I’m such a fan of the Starbucks design team.

Uranium glass

Uranium glass (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: It’s always fun to find uranium glass with my little blacklight flashlight. The lid doesn’t match with anything. It was probably paired with something that broke. But it only cost 75 cents and someone will pay $10 for it.

Steph: It’s definitely unique and collectible. I love seeing it glow!

Fire King bowl

Fire King bowl (KLTV/KTRE)

Jeff: Steph has me trained to watch for these. I find white Fire King bowls pretty regularly, but this swirl bowl makes her very happy.

Steph: It sure does make me happy. I will have to count the number of Fire King swirl bowls in my collection. I love to see them in my kitchen, and I use them regularly. It only takes a minute to handwash them, so it doesn’t bother me that they’re not dishwasher safe. They’re simple, pretty, and functional, which is perfect for the kitchen.

