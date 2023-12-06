For Your Service
Gladewater fire department warns of gas leak near S. Roden Lane

City of Gladewater
City of Gladewater(Gladewater Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A gas leak has been reported near the 300 block of S. Roden Lane, posing a possible hazard to homes and businesses.

If you are in the area, the Gladewater fire department has asked you immediately extinguish any burners or flames and shelter in place.

Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away. Authorities have said roads may be blocked, barricaded or closed.

Residents are asked to follow any and all instructions from Gladewater officials or local authorities.

Map of affected area
Map of affected area(Gladewater Fire Department)

