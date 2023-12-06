Family Crisis Center of East Texas director says domestic violence increases over holidays
EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The Family Crisis Center of East Texas Program Director Glenna Harkness discusses raising awareness of how domestic violence increases during the holiday season.
The agency is asking for donations for their “Night of Shelter” program to help provide care for victims. They hope to reach $50,000 by Dec. 31.
