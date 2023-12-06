For Your Service
By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Good Evening, East Texas!  It’s been another beautiful day across East Texas and the quiet weather looks to continue for a few more days.  Tonight, temperatures will drop quickly, reaching the upper 30s by morning.  Expect fair skies with a few more high, thin clouds during the day Wednesday.  Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 60s for Wednesday afternoon.  South winds pick up Thursday and Friday, becoming windy at the end of the week and helping to warm temperatures into the lower 70s by Friday afternoon, despite more clouds in the forecast.  A strong cold front arrives on Saturday with a likely chance for thunderstorms, some of which could become strong to severe before moving out of East Texas late Saturday and bringing cooler temperatures for Sunday.

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Tuesday 12-5-23
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Sunny Skies through tomorrow. Cool Mornings. Mild Afternoons.
Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
