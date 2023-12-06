East Texas officer who returned to service during battle with cancer dies

TATUM, Texas (KLTV) - After a long battle against cancer, an East Texas police officer died but left behind a profile of courage.

Tatum police officers wear a black stripe over their badges today in honor of fellow officer Tim Cutwright.

Cutwright passed away Monday in hospice care after a long battle with stage 4 cancer.

He was out of law enforcement for 20 years, but when he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2021, decided to get back into it, joining the Tatum Police Department.

Particularly challenging was undergoing chemotherapy every three weeks.

Tatum Police Chief James Smith remembers how Cutwright came to him with his decision on what he was going to do, and how he wanted serve again.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.