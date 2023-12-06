For Your Service
Cracked chimney appears to have caused Marshall house fire, city says

Marshall firefighters on the scene of the house fire.
Marshall firefighters on the scene of the house fire.(City of Marshall)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Initial investigation into a Tuesday house fire in Marshall reportedly shows a faulty chimney may be to blame.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Marshall, fire units were called to a home on West Burleson Avenue around 5:49 p.m. Tuesday evening for a structure fire. A battalion chief on the scene noted the fire appeared to be emitting smoke from the roof of the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in the attic, the post said. The post noted that while the investigation is still early, the fire seems to have been started by cracks in the chimney allowing the fire to escape into the attic area.

No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross has been notified of the displaced family. The Marshall Fire Department encouraged residents to have their chimneys inspected annually before the winter months as fires like these can become common.

