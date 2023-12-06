For Your Service
Chandler man killed, 4 injured after truck strikes oncoming vehicle on Highway 31

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A truck crossed over the center line of Highway 31 and struck another vehicle, leaving four injured and one dead, DPS has said.

At about 12 p.m. on Monday, a fatal wreck involving three vehicles took place on Highway 31 East, west of CR 246, DPS said in a report.

Cameron S. Reeves, 18, of Hawkins, was driving west in an Isuzu truck with passenger Aidan R. Kelley, 20, of Chandler, the report said. DPS noted neither was wearing a seatbelt.

According to DPS, Reeves failed to drive in a single lane and struck a Ford F-150 that was heading east. An eastbound Toyota Tacoma swerved to avoid Reeves’ truck as it continued moving forward, DPS said. The report states both the Isuzu and Toyota crashed into the southern ditch and collided with trees.

Reeves was taken to a hospital in Tyler with non-incapacitating injuries, but Kelley was declared dead at the scene, DPS said.

The driver of the Ford, Robert T. Pierzchalski, 67, of Henderson, was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a Tyler hospital with minor injuries.

Cory D. Threadgill, 40, was driving the Toyota with Brandon D. Carpenter, 42, as a passenger, both of Gladewater. Both men suffered non-incapacitating injuries and were taken to a hospital in Tyler.

