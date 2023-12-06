Bond set at $5M for Gilmer man accused in double-murder

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gilmer man suspected in an Upshur County double homicide had his bond set at an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr., 41, was arrested in California on Nov. 15 on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. He had been on the run since Nov. 4 after the crime was committed, and was extradited back to Texas on Tuesday. McKnight was seen in 115th District Court Judge Dean Fowler’s court Wednesday for his arraignment hearing, and Fowler set McKnight’s bond at $5 million.

McKnight is accused of murdering Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters. He was arrested after an extensive investigation that involved the tracking of a bus from Abilene to San Bernardino, Ca., and was extradited with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies.

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.