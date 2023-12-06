For Your Service
Bond set at $5M for Gilmer man accused in double-murder

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - The Gilmer man suspected in an Upshur County double homicide had his bond set at an arraignment hearing Wednesday.

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr., 41, was arrested in California on Nov. 15 on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. He had been on the run since Nov. 4 after the crime was committed, and was extradited back to Texas on Tuesday. McKnight was seen in 115th District Court Judge Dean Fowler’s court Wednesday for his arraignment hearing, and Fowler set McKnight’s bond at $5 million.

McKnight is accused of murdering Mandy Ray and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters. He was arrested after an extensive investigation that involved the tracking of a bus from Abilene to San Bernardino, Ca., and was extradited with the help of multiple law enforcement agencies.

