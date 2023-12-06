Boil water notice rescinded for part of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice that was issued on Tuesday has now been lifted.

The City of Nacogdoches announced on Wednesday that a boil water notice for residents on Lane Street between South Street and Lilly Street has been lifted, and normal water service has been restored.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water used for human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Water Utilities Department at (936) 564-5046.

The boil water notice for residents of Lane Street between South Street and Lilly Street has been lifted. (City of Nacogdoches)

