Bethesda Pediatrics invites community to see facility

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tuesday evening, people were invited to the Bethesda Pediatrics Clinic in Tyler to tour the facility after the merger with St. Paul Children’s Clinic in September of 2023.

Director of Pediatrics and Pediatrician Dr. Danny Price said he hopes the open house event gave people the chance to see how they are able to combine the pediatric expertise of St. Paul with the resources and infrastructure of Bethesda Health Clinic.

“There is a great need in East Texas for pediatricians and providers that accept Medicaid because it is a little difficult to deal with,” he said. “I would like for all the parents in Tyler to know that Bethesda Pediatrics is a place that they can come, no matter of their ability to pay, their presence of insurance or lack of insurance, we’re going to figure out a way to take care of you and your family.”

The clinic accepts Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), most private insurances and self-pay.

“Children without insurance are welcome to come here, and we try to keep costs as low as possible,” said Dr. Price.

