For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Astros GM says team has no interest in trading Alex Bregman

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown says the team isn’t exploring trades for Alex Bregman, even though the All-Star third baseman’s contract is set to expire after the 2024 season
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, center, celebrates with Martin Maldonado (15) after both scored...
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman, center, celebrates with Martin Maldonado (15) after both scored on Bregman's home run during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown says the team isn’t exploring trades for Alex Bregman, even though the All-Star third baseman’s contract is set to expire after the 2024 season.

“Alex Bregman, he’s had a great career here. We’re not interested in trading him,” Brown told reporters Monday at baseball's winter meetings in Nashville, Tennessee. "I think Alex knows that and understands that based on our conversations.”

Brown addressed Bregman’s status amid speculation the Astros were looking to move him before he reaches free agency.

“I’m not worried one bit about the articles and the rumors and I’m not sure where it’s coming from,” Brown said. “But at the end of the day, Alex is a pillar here. You can’t replace that type of defense and that type of bat. So where not interested in (a trade). We’re trying to win here."

Brown added that there have not been any negotiations recently on a possible extension with Bregman. He hit .262 with 25 homers, 28 doubles and 98 RBIs last season as the Astros reached the AL Championship Series for a seventh straight year before falling to the Texas Rangers in seven games.

Bregman will make $28.5 million this season in the final year of a $100 million, five-year contract he signed in 2019. The 29-year-old has a .274 average, 165 home runs and 588 RBIs in eight seasons with the Astros.

He’s a two-time All-Star and won a Silver Slugger award in 2019.

He isn’t the only star Astro whose contract is ending soon. Second baseman Jose Altuve and outfielder Kyle Tucker will both be free agents after the 2025 season, and Brown said he hasn’t had any recent contract talks with them, either.

Brown said he was certain they would “circle back” with agents for the three players but that “we haven’t had any talks.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Most Read

Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. has been extradited back to Upshur County.
Gilmer man extradited from California to face double murder charge
Longview Lobos Logo
Longtime Lobo football radio announcer dies
Justin Ray Jones
Cherokee County man arrested after foot chase with TDCJ dogs
East Texas community unites in support of 6-year-old Dylan Olsen, who has a rare bone cancer
East Texas community unites in support of 6-year-old with rare bone cancer

Latest News

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
New Speaker Mike Johnson formally endorses Donald Trump, a step beyond predecessor Kevin McCarthy
Marching Mizzou performs before the start of an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Missouri-Georgia, LSU-Alabama showdowns with division implications top SEC slate in Week 10
FILE - Three wind turbines stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, the nation's first...
Four tracts of federal waters in the Gulf of Mexico are designated for wind power development
FILE- Supreme Court
The Supreme Court refuses to speed the drawing of a new congressional map in Louisiana
History was made in the state of Arkansas with the inauguration of the state's first female...
Scrutiny of Arkansas governor’s $19,000 lectern deepens after new records are released