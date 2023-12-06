An East Texas family opens up about the loss of their daughter and granddaughter

Longview, Texas (KLTV) - In just a matter of hours, nearly a hundred East Texans will gather to remember loved ones killed in violent crimes.

“It’s been 11 years, and it feels like it was just yesterday,” said Kirk Womach the stepfather and Grandfather of Latoya Alex and Mya Sebron.

“Very lovable, outgoing, caring, give the shirt off her back,” said Alma the mother and grandmother of Latoya Alex and Mya Sebron. “Maya funny, goofy, do things that I mean make you laugh,” said Kirk.

In October of 2012, Latoya Alex and her daughter Mya Sebron were found dead at their home in Longview, after Latoya’s ex-husband shot and killed both of them.

“No one should have to go through this, nobody should have to feel how we feel,” said Kirk

Latoya was 28 years old and Mya was only 11.

“We got through the grace of God, family, and friends,” said Kirk.

They’ve also found comfort through the Tree of Angels ceremony, where families across East Texas gather together in the Gregg County courthouse to honor the lives of loved ones who have been killed in a violent crime.

This is the fourth year the Gregg County Criminal District Attorney’s office has done the event, each year they’ve seen around 100 people come to the ceremony.

“We are able to come together and support each other and be there and let them know they’re not alone.”

This will be the third year, they participate in the ceremony.

“It’s very comforting knowing that you can still keep your loved one alive. Even though you’re going through a tragedy,” said Alma.

This empty courtroom will soon be filled with people and a Christmas tree where Kirk and Alma can put an ornament to remember the lives of Latoya and Mya.

Kirk and Alma Womack sitting in a courthouse looking at ornament for Angel Tree ceremony. (Source: KLTV staff)

“They’re our angels, they’re watching over us. that’s why we chose the angel wings. the picture is something goofy they were doing. just have a smile,” said Alma.

They were always close... there right there. If you saw Toya you saw Mya, they were best friends, not just momma and daughter.

To bring awareness to domestic violence, every year they do a fundraiser in October to support the women’s shelter. People can also donate to the Women’s Center of East Texas to honor their daughter, just by calling them and saying her name LaToya Alex.

If you have lost a loved one to a violent crime, the Gregg District Attorney’s Office is hosting a Tree of Angels ceremony tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Gregg County Courthouse 188th Judicial District Courtroom 4th floor.

