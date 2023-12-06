For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Amber Alert canceled, 10-year-old girl found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Seth Hawk
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert that was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police said Tuesday night that the 10-year-old girl was found safe.

Authorities believed the girl’s 61-year-old biological father initially left with her in a 2000 Honda Odyssey. Police did not immediately say if the girl’s father was found.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in Rusk County crash
Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
From left: James Amos, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ
3 East Texas men plead guilty to solicitation of prostitute
Lakederic Fletcher
Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team
Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.
Affidavit: DNA from beer can led to decades-old sexual assault arrest of Tyler man

Latest News

How East Texans can join NASA-funded eclipse research
How East Texans can join NASA-funded eclipse research
The Gregg County Historical Museum bid a fond farewell to the Loblolly Train Club’s annual...
Gregg County model train conductor revives display in memory of fellow operators
Smith County constable emphasizes need for gun safety in rural areas
Smith County constable emphasizes need for gun safety in rural areas
A man accused of murdering two sisters in Upshur County on November 4 is back in East Texas....
Gilmer man extradited from California to face double murder charge
East Texas pediatrician shares RSV warning signs as cases rise
East Texas pediatrician shares RSV warning signs as cases rise