Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another beautiful day...a very seasonable day...across East Texas today and again tomorrow. Warmer and Very windy on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. On Saturday, we have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook to HIGH as a strong cold front moves through. Chances for a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible with this front. At this time, it appears that the stronger thunderstorms will occur to our East and Northeast with this front as temperatures warm even more. For East Texas, the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under a SLIGHT RISK (2 of 5) for Saturday as the front moves through. If there are any changes to this risk, we may have to issue a Fist Alert Weather Day...but at this time, a HIGH Disruptive Weather Outlook is in place. Stay Tuned for any changes. Wind on Friday will be rather gusty out of the south at 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph. Wind on Saturday will start out from the SW and quickly shift toward the NW behind the front. Wind speeds will increase as well to 15-30 mph with gusts 35-40 mph, so please secure any items that you may have in your yard/patio/porch so that they don’t blow away, or cause damage to your property. Temperatures on Saturday will start out in the 60s and quickly fall into the 50s, if not the 40s by the end of the afternoon. Sunny and chilly on Sunday and Monday. Partly to mostly cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday with a slight chance for a few showers late on Wednesday.

