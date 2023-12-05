WebXtra: Tyler pediatrician shares RSV warning signs as cases rise

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Danny Price of Bethesda Pediatrics talks about this season’s uptick in RSV cases and how you can help notice it in your child.

Data from the Texas Department of Health and Human and Services shows a positivity rate of 19.05 percent in Upper East Texas from Nov. 25 data, up from below 5 percent on Nov. 4. Price said this earlier spike in cases is part of a trend in post-pandemic years.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.