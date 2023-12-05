For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WebXtra: Tyler pediatrician shares RSV warning signs as cases rise

Dr. Danny Price of Bethesda Pediatrics talks about this season’s uptick in RSV cases and how you can help notice it in your child.
By JD Conte
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Danny Price of Bethesda Pediatrics talks about this season’s uptick in RSV cases and how you can help notice it in your child.

Data from the Texas Department of Health and Human and Services shows a positivity rate of 19.05 percent in Upper East Texas from Nov. 25 data, up from below 5 percent on Nov. 4. Price said this earlier spike in cases is part of a trend in post-pandemic years.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in Rusk County crash
From left: James Amos, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ
3 East Texas men plead guilty to solicitation of prostitute
Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Lakederic Fletcher
Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team
Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.
Affidavit: DNA from beer can led to decades-old sexual assault arrest of Tyler man

Latest News

Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-TX-1)
WATCH: East Texas Rep. Moran questions Harvard president on antisemitism response, policies
WebXtra: Tyler pediatrician shares RSV warning signs as cases rise
WebXtra: Tyler pediatrician shares RSV warning signs as cases rise
Longview Lobos Logo
Longtime Lobo football radio announcer dies
Sheriff’s office: Lake Palestine boat ramp shooting was accidental