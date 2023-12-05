WebXtra: Smith County constable emphasizes need for gun safety in rural areas
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin is spreading awareness about gun safety in the county after a recent shooting incident.
It happened late November in the Chapel Hill area when a playset in a resident’s backyard was hit by a stray bullet. KLTV’s Kristine Guevara has more with Joplin on what gun owners need to know when shooting recreationally.
