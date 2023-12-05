For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Soldier surprises daughter with homecoming at Louisiana school

A US Army soldier surprised her young daughter at her school trip Friday after returning from an overseas deployment in an emotional reunion captured on video.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

LULING, La. - A US Army soldier surprised her young daughter at her school trip Friday after returning from an overseas deployment in an emotional reunion captured on video.

Eight-year-old Harlem Scott received a better gift than anything that could fit under a Christmas tree when she ran into the arms of Army Spc. Ralea Scott inside the Lafon Arts Center in Luling, Louisiana last week. The second-grader was “randomly” picked to invite a special guest on stage, only to realize the esteemed visitor was her own mother who just got back from a nine-month deployment in the Middle East.

“Mommy!” she exclaimed the moment she saw Ralea, who still had her Army fatigues on with a teddy bear in tow, according to the footage.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in Rusk County crash
Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
From left: James Amos, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ
3 East Texas men plead guilty to solicitation of prostitute
Lakederic Fletcher
Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team
Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.
Affidavit: DNA from beer can led to decades-old sexual assault arrest of Tyler man

Latest News

Nacogdoches City Council to confirm new city engineer at Tuesday meeting
Nacogdoches City Council to confirm new city engineer at Tuesday meeting
Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter Manager Morgan Williams shares why their “Animal Ark” mobile...
WebXtra: Lufkin animal shelter facing challenges with mobile adoption center
Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter Manager Morgan Williams shares why their “Animal Ark” mobile...
WebXtra: Lufkin animal shelter facing challenges with mobile adoption center
WebXtra: New Nacogdoches city manager speaks on being selected for position
WebXtra: New Nacogdoches city engineer speaks on being selected for position
Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr.
Gilmer man extradited from California to face double murder charge