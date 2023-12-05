Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Our Tuesday morning is tracking a bit colder than yesterday with most waking up in the middle to upper 30s or lower 40s. On the flip side, ample sunshine and brief southerly winds will allow for a better warm up this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees! A cold front will move into ETX later today, keeping tomorrow morning cold in the upper 30s with mild afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s for our Wednesday. South winds return on Thursday and will lead to a very quick warm up, placing highs back in the lower 70s areawide by Friday. A stray shower or two will be possible Friday afternoon/evening, then showers and storms become more likely by Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the majority of East Texas under a slight risk for isolated strong to severe storms, so please watch Saturday’s forecast closely for more updates. As of right now, storm timing is focused to the afternoon/evening hours before skies dry back out Sunday morning behind yet another cold front. Expect a cool second half of the weekend as highs will only climb into the middle 50s Sunday with some upper 50s by next Monday.

