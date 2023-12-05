For Your Service
Sheriff’s office: Lake Palestine boat ramp shooting was accidental

(Alonzo Small | Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office determined that a shooting at a Lake Palestine boat ramp Sunday night was accidental.

Sgt. Larry Christian said that the victim, Stephen Tillery, 25, of Tyler, was sitting with Ronald Husted, 25, of Tyler, in a vehicle on a boat ramp on County Road 189 on Sunday night handling a pistol. The pistol apparently discharged and the bullet went through Tillery’s left hand and into his upper thigh. He is currently recovering from surgery at UT Health.

Christian said both Husted and Tillery were cooperative during the initial investigation and no charges are being filed against either individual.

During the course of this investigation, Smith County Investigators were able to determine that this was an accidental shooting.  The caller, Ronald Husted – 25 of Tyler and the victim, Stephen Tillery – 25 of Tyler, were sitting in a vehicle at the boat ramp on CR 189.  They were handling a pistol when the firearm discharged.  The projectile went through Tillery’s left hand and upper thigh.  He underwent surgery at UT Health and is currently in stable condition.

Both Husted and Tillery were cooperative during the initial part of this investigation.  At this time, no charges have been filed against either individual.

Previous reporting:

One person injured, another in custody after shooting near Lake Palestine

