Sheriff’s office: Lake Palestine boat ramp shooting was accidental

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office determined that a shooting at a Lake Palestine boat ramp Sunday night was accidental.

During the course of this investigation, Smith County Investigators were able to determine that this was an accidental shooting. The caller, Ronald Husted – 25 of Tyler and the victim, Stephen Tillery – 25 of Tyler, were sitting in a vehicle at the boat ramp on CR 189. They were handling a pistol when the firearm discharged. The projectile went through Tillery’s left hand and upper thigh. He underwent surgery at UT Health and is currently in stable condition.

Both Husted and Tillery were cooperative during the initial part of this investigation. At this time, no charges have been filed against either individual.

