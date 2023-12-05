For Your Service
SFA men and women’s basketball at home this week

(Stephen F. Austin State University)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It turned out to be a big weekend for SFA basketball, as both the men and women won in an at-home doubleheader against Abilene Christian. The Lady Jacks who fought hard into double overtime finished on top 89-82 and head coach Leonard Bishop said that getting to play at home helped out a lot in the victory.

“I mean we’re in the Sawmill, oh my gosh, like, the Sawmill. Every single time we want to win, you know, it’s in front of our family, our friends, the people they go to class with, our community members; so when we put on that jersey and we go out there in the Sawmill we’re gonna give it all we’ve got every single time so absolutely. We want to win, we want to protect our home court. And so, you know, again, they did that tonight by battling the way they did,” he said.

Sophomore Kyla Deck lead the Lady Jacks in scoring by putting up 24 points.

“I just want to do what needs to be done to win the game,” she said. “I want to win for my team, especially losing Kurstyn when she when she sat out, I was like, I want to win this game for her because she gives all she’s got, so if 24 is the number to get the job done, then I’m gonna get 24.”

The Lady Jacks will be back at home this Thursday night to take on Portland State, while the men, looking to make it two in a row, will be at home tomorrow night as the Jacks will welcome Louisiana Tech. Tipoff for both games is 6:30 p.m.

