For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

‘Sanctuary City’ billboards pop up in El Paso

The signs read “San Francisco Welcomes Immigrants” or “New York City Welcomes Immigrants.”
The signs read “San Francisco Welcomes Immigrants” or “New York City Welcomes Immigrants.”
By KVIA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Two “Sanctuary City” billboards have popped up in El Paso causing some to worry about misleading information.

The signs read “San Francisco Welcomes Immigrants” or “New York City Welcomes Immigrants.”

Sacturatrycities.com claims to have paid for them, though it’s unclear why.

The website suggests cities like New York, San Francisco and Chicago have ample services to help with housing, food and legal assistance.

However, the Opportunity Center for the Homeless in El Paso says those places might not have available resources because they are also overwhelmed with migrants.

Copyright 2023 KVIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in Rusk County crash
Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
From left: James Amos, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ
3 East Texas men plead guilty to solicitation of prostitute
Lakederic Fletcher
Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team
Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.
Affidavit: DNA from beer can led to decades-old sexual assault arrest of Tyler man

Latest News

Bethesda Pediatrics invites community to see facility
Bethesda Pediatrics invites community to tour facility
Nacogdoches City Council to confirm new city engineer at Tuesday meeting
Nacogdoches City Council confirms new city engineer
Bethesda Pediatrics invites community to see facility
Bethesda Pediatrics invites community to see facility
How East Texans can join NASA-funded eclipse research
How East Texans can join NASA-funded eclipse research
The Gregg County Historical Museum bid a fond farewell to the Loblolly Train Club’s annual...
Gregg County model train conductor revives display in memory of fellow operators