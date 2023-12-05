For Your Service
Nacogdoches City Council to confirm new city engineer at Tuesday meeting

Case Opperman will fill the role after serving as the assistant city engineer and public works director for 8.5 years.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council will present the city’s new public works director at Tuesday’s meeting.

Case Opperman will fill the role of city engineer after serving as the assistant city engineer and public works director for 8.5 years. This follows from former director Steve Bartlett’s retirement this month.

Opperman discussed the transition and the plans ahead as the city prepares for the $14.3M worth of projects that voters approved in November.

Jason Vickory of Houston has been hired on as the new assistant public works director.

