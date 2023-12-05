Longtime Lobo football radio announcer dies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime member of the Lobo family died last week.

Eddie Richardson, 76, of Longview, called games for the Lobos football team for nearly four decades prior to his passing on Nov. 28. Richardson is remembered as a “true son of Longview, Texas, and a dedicated pillar of his community” in his obituary on the Cammack Family website.

Richardson was an integral part of the KFRO family, the post said, and his presence captured the excitement of Longview football games.

A celebration of Eddie’s life will take place on Dec. 6, 2023 at a Longview funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Longview Lobo Football or Winterfield Methodist Church Cemetery fund in Eddie’s honor.

