For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Longtime Lobo football radio announcer dies

Longview Lobos Logo
Longview Lobos Logo(Longview High School Football website)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A longtime member of the Lobo family died last week.

Eddie Richardson, 76, of Longview, called games for the Lobos football team for nearly four decades prior to his passing on Nov. 28. Richardson is remembered as a “true son of Longview, Texas, and a dedicated pillar of his community” in his obituary on the Cammack Family website.

Richardson was an integral part of the KFRO family, the post said, and his presence captured the excitement of Longview football games.

A celebration of Eddie’s life will take place on Dec. 6, 2023 at a Longview funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Longview Lobo Football or Winterfield Methodist Church Cemetery fund in Eddie’s honor.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in Rusk County crash
From left: James Amos, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ
3 East Texas men plead guilty to solicitation of prostitute
Jesse Spraggins
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Lakederic Fletcher
Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team
Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.
Affidavit: DNA from beer can led to decades-old sexual assault arrest of Tyler man

Latest News

Red Zone Top 3 Highlights
Red Zone Top 3 Highlights
Red Zone Top 3 Highlights
Red Zone Top 3 Highlights
Chapel Hill football coach praises players after advancing to semi-finals against San Antonio Davenport
Coach Todd Quick comments on former Lufkin Panthers facing off in college football playoffs
Five East Texas teams headed to state semis