For Your Service
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Thank A Nurse

Polk County man arrested and charged with murder of Livingston man

Toby Wayne Ford
Toby Wayne Ford(Polk County Sheriffs Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Livingston man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of another Livingston man early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the 2800 block of Buff Road and found a deceased male subject lying in a private driveway. Detectives determined the scene to be that of a murder and identified the victim as Timothy Jacob Neal, 29, of Livingston.

After further investigation, authorities arrested Toby Wayne Ford, 24, of Livingston and booked him into Polk County Jail on a charge of murder.

If there are any individuals who may have information concerning this incident, please contact Lt. Finegan at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at (936)-327-6810.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 killed, 1 injured in Rusk County crash
From left: James Amos, Jose Hernandez, Matthew Organ
3 East Texas men plead guilty to solicitation of prostitute
Lakederic Fletcher
Police arrest Longview man after standoff with SWAT team
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office
Cherokee County deputies capture shooting suspect; second suspect still at-large
Jimmie Earl Gamble, Jr.
Affidavit: DNA from beer can led to decades-old sexual assault arrest of Tyler man

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday’s Weather: Sunshine and mild weather once again
East Texans facing low inventory, high interest rates in real estate market
East Texans facing low inventory, high interest rates in real estate market
CHRISTUS gives back through 19th annual Festival of Trees silent auction
CHRISTUS gives back through 19th annual Festival of Trees silent auction
CHRISTUS gives back through 19th annual Festival of Trees silent auction
CHRISTUS gives back through 19th annual Festival of Trees silent auction